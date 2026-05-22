Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Ball FY2026 Earnings

Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Ball in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.97 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.95. The consensus estimate for Ball's current full-year earnings is $3.99 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ball's Q3 2027 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $4.51 EPS and Q1 2028 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Ball (NYSE:BALL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Ball has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.930- EPS.

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Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BALL. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ball from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $73.00 price target on shares of Ball and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $69.54.

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Ball Price Performance

Shares of BALL stock opened at $56.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Ball has a 1-year low of $44.83 and a 1-year high of $68.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.18.

Ball Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Ball's payout ratio is 23.12%.

Insider Activity

In other Ball news, SVP Fauze Villatoro purchased 1,551 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.51 per share, with a total value of $100,055.01. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president owned 13,778 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $888,818.78. This represents a 12.69% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kathleen Pitre sold 10,660 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $710,275.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 36,772 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,450,118.36. This trade represents a 22.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.58% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essential Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ball by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the company's stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Ball by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,097,794 shares of the company's stock valued at $124,001,000 after purchasing an additional 29,506 shares during the period. Bull Harbor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ball during the 1st quarter valued at about $490,000. Amundi boosted its stake in Ball by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,109,083 shares of the company's stock valued at $65,557,000 after purchasing an additional 180,214 shares during the period. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ball by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ball News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Ball this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research increased its FY2028 earnings estimate for Ball to $5.02 per share from $4.97, signaling slightly better long-term profit expectations. Ball Corporation stock page

Zacks Research increased its FY2028 earnings estimate for Ball to $5.02 per share from $4.97, signaling slightly better long-term profit expectations. Positive Sentiment: Analysts also raised the Q4 2027 EPS estimate to $1.19 from $1.14, which may reinforce confidence in Ball’s earnings trajectory. Ball Corporation stock page

Analysts also raised the Q4 2027 EPS estimate to $1.19 from $1.14, which may reinforce confidence in Ball’s earnings trajectory. Neutral Sentiment: Several near- and medium-term estimates were trimmed, including Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q4 2026, Q1 2027, and Q2 2027 EPS forecasts, which suggests only mixed revisions for the next few quarters. Ball Corporation stock page

Several near- and medium-term estimates were trimmed, including Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q4 2026, Q1 2027, and Q2 2027 EPS forecasts, which suggests only mixed revisions for the next few quarters. Neutral Sentiment: The current full-year consensus earnings estimate remains $3.99 per share, so the market is still waiting for Ball to show whether it can meet or exceed that outlook. Ball Corporation stock page

About Ball

Ball Corporation is a leading provider of sustainable aluminum packaging solutions and advanced aerospace technologies. Headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, the company serves customers in the beverage, food and aerosol markets through a global network of manufacturing facilities. With an emphasis on sustainability and innovation, Ball designs and produces metal cans, bottles and ends that support recycling and reduce environmental impact.

The company's packaging segment specializes in beverage cans for soft drinks, beer and energy drinks, as well as metal packaging for food and personal care applications.

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