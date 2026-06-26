Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Ball Q1 Earnings

Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ball in a report issued on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will earn $1.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.25. The consensus estimate for Ball's current full-year earnings is $3.99 per share.

Ball (NYSE:BALL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 6.86%.The company's revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Ball has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.930- EPS.

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BALL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ball from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Ball from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Ball from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Ball and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ball has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $69.54.

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Ball Stock Up 0.6%

NYSE BALL opened at $61.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Ball has a fifty-two week low of $44.83 and a fifty-two week high of $68.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.59. The stock has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.01.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. Ball's dividend payout ratio is 23.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ball

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Ball by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the company's stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ball by 402.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 83,995 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 67,289 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 10.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,167 shares of the company's stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball during the second quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $696,000. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Ball

Here are the key news stories impacting Ball this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its earnings estimates for Ball, including higher Q1 2027 and FY2028 EPS forecasts. That suggests analysts see improving profit potential, which can support the stock. Ball Corporation estimate update

Zacks Research raised its earnings estimates for Ball, including higher Q1 2027 and FY2028 EPS forecasts. That suggests analysts see improving profit potential, which can support the stock. Positive Sentiment: Separately, Zacks labeled Ball a top-ranked momentum stock, reinforcing the idea that investors are chasing the name for technical strength and recent upside. Ball momentum stock article

Separately, Zacks labeled Ball a top-ranked momentum stock, reinforcing the idea that investors are chasing the name for technical strength and recent upside. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary also notes Ball’s valuation has improved relative to some fair-value estimates after the stock’s recent run-up, which may be encouraging investors but is not a new operating catalyst. Ball valuation article

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation is a leading provider of sustainable aluminum packaging solutions and advanced aerospace technologies. Headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, the company serves customers in the beverage, food and aerosol markets through a global network of manufacturing facilities. With an emphasis on sustainability and innovation, Ball designs and produces metal cans, bottles and ends that support recycling and reduce environmental impact.

The company's packaging segment specializes in beverage cans for soft drinks, beer and energy drinks, as well as metal packaging for food and personal care applications.

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