Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Fabrinet Q1 Earnings

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN - Free Report) - Analysts at Northland Securities issued their Q1 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fabrinet in a report issued on Monday, April 20th. Northland Securities analyst T. Savageaux expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $3.84 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Fabrinet's current full-year earnings is $12.73 per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Fabrinet's Q2 2027 earnings at $4.17 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $4.36 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $4.46 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FN. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. B. Riley Financial boosted their target price on Fabrinet from $366.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Fabrinet from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $540.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fabrinet from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $530.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Fabrinet from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $587.50.

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Fabrinet Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE FN opened at $693.89 on Wednesday. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $174.06 and a twelve month high of $732.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $562.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $489.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of 66.46 and a beta of 1.04.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.10. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 9.69%.The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Fabrinet has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.600 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Fabrinet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Fabrinet by 163.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,041,227 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,839,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504,841 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in Fabrinet by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,779,665 shares of the technology company's stock worth $524,432,000 after purchasing an additional 553,196 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,766,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Fabrinet by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,065,414 shares of the technology company's stock worth $485,063,000 after purchasing an additional 419,081 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Fabrinet by 226.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 499,177 shares of the technology company's stock worth $182,010,000 after purchasing an additional 346,113 shares during the period. 97.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet is a global provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro‐mechanical and electronic manufacturing services (CEM). The company specializes in complex manufacturing processes for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in communications, data center, industrial, instrumentation and medical markets. Key capabilities include high‐precision fiber alignment, micro‐assembly, testing and diagnostics, and integration of electro‐optic subassemblies.

Incorporated in 2000, Fabrinet operates under a corporate structure headquartered in Singapore with additional regional offices and design centers in the Americas, Europe and Asia.

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