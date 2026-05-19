Research Analysts Offer Predictions for MAZE Q2 Earnings

Maze Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAZE - Free Report) - Analysts at HC Wainwright cut their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Maze Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 13th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Ghosh now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.65) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.57). HC Wainwright has a "Buy" rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Maze Therapeutics' current full-year earnings is ($2.63) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Maze Therapeutics' Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.38) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.97) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($2.66) EPS, FY2029 earnings at ($2.15) EPS and FY2030 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Maze Therapeutics from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Maze Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Maze Therapeutics from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Maze Therapeutics from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Maze Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $66.00.

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Maze Therapeutics Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of MAZE stock opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $33.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 17.88 and a current ratio of 17.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 2.50. Maze Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.15 and a fifty-two week high of $53.65.

Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Maze Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Maze Therapeutics by 128.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 646 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Maze Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Maze Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Maze Therapeutics by 138.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,321 shares of the company's stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Maze Therapeutics by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CMO Harold Bernstein sold 30,000 shares of Maze Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $1,513,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jason V. Coloma sold 1,938 shares of Maze Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $50,388.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 31,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,026. This represents a 5.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 86,938 shares of company stock worth $3,399,463 in the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Maze Therapeutics

Maze Therapeutics, Inc NASDAQ: MAZE is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics by leveraging insights from human genetics and genomics. The company applies advanced data analytics and proprietary platforms to identify targets with strong genetic validation, aiming to de‐risk early drug discovery and accelerate the development of medicines for patients with serious diseases. Maze's approach centers on translating naturally occurring human mutations into a deeper understanding of disease biology, with an emphasis on validating therapeutic hypotheses before advancing into the clinic.

Since its inception, Maze has assembled a diversified pipeline of programs across metabolic, immunological and other therapeutic areas.

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