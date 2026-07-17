Research Analysts Offer Predictions for NB FY2026 Earnings

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NB - Free Report) - Analysts at HC Wainwright increased their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of NioCorp Developments in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 15th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.36) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.42). HC Wainwright currently has a "Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for NioCorp Developments' current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share.

NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02).

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A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut NioCorp Developments from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. B. Riley Financial assumed coverage on NioCorp Developments in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a "buy" rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of NioCorp Developments in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of NioCorp Developments from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $10.23.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NB

NioCorp Developments Trading Down 8.0%

Shares of NB stock opened at $4.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $636.23 million, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 0.24. The business's 50 day moving average is $5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.50. NioCorp Developments has a 12-month low of $2.64 and a 12-month high of $12.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NioCorp Developments

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NB. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in NioCorp Developments during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in NioCorp Developments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in NioCorp Developments by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,584 shares of the company's stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NioCorp Developments by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 7,665 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of NioCorp Developments by 7,838.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,938 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838 shares in the last quarter. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NioCorp Developments

NioCorp Developments Ltd is a North American critical minerals development company focused on advancing its flagship Elk Creek Critical Minerals Project in southeastern Nebraska. The company’s primary business activity centers on the exploration, evaluation and development of a polymetallic deposit that hosts significant quantities of niobium, scandium and titanium. Through metallurgical testing and prefeasibility studies, NioCorp aims to produce high-purity ferroniobium, high-purity titanium dioxide slag and scandium oxide for industrial, aerospace and clean-energy applications.

At the heart of NioCorp’s operations is the Elk Creek project, where the company holds surface rights and mineral leases across approximately 7,100 acres of land.

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