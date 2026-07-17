Research Analysts Offer Predictions for NBR Q1 Earnings

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nabors Industries in a report issued on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $1.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.19. Zacks Research currently has a "Strong-Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nabors Industries' current full-year earnings is ($3.12) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Nabors Industries' Q2 2028 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $5.03 EPS.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.49) by $0.95. The business had revenue of $783.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.33 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 7.32%.The company's revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS.

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A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Nabors Industries from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $91.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $100.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $84.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Nabors Industries from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $100.57.

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Nabors Industries Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:NBR opened at $82.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Nabors Industries has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $112.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nabors Industries

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in Nabors Industries by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,260,000 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $68,418,000 after buying an additional 485,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 871,047 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $47,298,000 after purchasing an additional 13,424 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Nabors Industries by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 499,147 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $27,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,640 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 485,346 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $26,354,000 after purchasing an additional 66,640 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 447,833 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $38,545,000 after buying an additional 132,747 shares during the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. is a global oil and gas drilling contractor that provides land and offshore drilling rigs, drilling equipment and related services to energy companies around the world. The company's operations span two core segments: drilling and evaluation, which includes land‐based and platform drilling rigs as well as wellbore survey services, and wellbore technologies, offering pressure control equipment, downhole tools and specialized maintenance services. Nabors' integrated model combines rig operations with engineered products and field support, positioning it as a full‐service provider in the upstream sector.

The company maintains a diverse, modern fleet of automated and conventional drilling rigs and has pioneered advanced drilling technologies, including automated drilling controls and managed pressure drilling systems.

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