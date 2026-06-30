Research Analysts Offer Predictions for PKG FY2028 Earnings

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG - Free Report) - Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Packaging Corporation of America in a research report issued on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $13.99 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $13.97. The consensus estimate for Packaging Corporation of America's current full-year earnings is $10.45 per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PKG. UBS Group raised shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $248.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $227.00 to $217.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $225.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Packaging Corporation of America from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $241.83.

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Packaging Corporation of America Stock Performance

PKG opened at $237.18 on Tuesday. Packaging Corporation of America has a 12-month low of $187.42 and a 12-month high of $249.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $221.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.28.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Packaging Corporation of America had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 8.04%.The company's revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.330 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Packaging Corporation of America

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Corporation of America in the 4th quarter worth $4,664,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 68,314 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $14,088,000 after acquiring an additional 6,257 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 21.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,788,060 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $389,672,000 after purchasing an additional 312,226 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 74,572.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 35,843 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $7,392,000 after purchasing an additional 35,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. grew its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 71.6% in the first quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 12,700 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Packaging Corporation of America

In other Packaging Corporation of America news, CEO Mark W. Kowlzan sold 9,266 shares of Packaging Corporation of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.08, for a total value of $2,011,463.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 473,610 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $102,811,258.80. The trade was a 1.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Packaging Corporation of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is an increase from Packaging Corporation of America's previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Packaging Corporation of America's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.99%.

About Packaging Corporation of America

Packaging Corporation of America NYSE: PKG is a leading North American manufacturer of containerboard and corrugated packaging products. The company produces a range of paper-based packaging solutions including linerboard, corrugating medium, corrugated shipping containers, retail-ready packaging and point-of-purchase displays. In addition to core packaging products, Packaging Corporation of America offers packaging design, testing and supply-chain services intended to optimize protection, cost and sustainability for customers.

Headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois, the company operates an integrated network of mills and corrugated manufacturing facilities across the United States and serves customers throughout North America in industries such as e-commerce, grocery and food & beverage, consumer packaged goods and industrial markets.

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