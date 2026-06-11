Research Analysts Offer Predictions for TSM FY2026 Earnings

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Erste Group Bank upped their FY2026 EPS estimates for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note issued to investors on Friday, June 5th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $15.76 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $15.72. The consensus estimate for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's current full-year earnings is $15.29 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's FY2027 earnings at $19.78 EPS.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 36.81%. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter.

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TSM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $404.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 4.5%

NYSE TSM opened at $408.51 on Thursday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $206.20 and a 1-year high of $450.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.38. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $393.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $351.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,146,900 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $5,514,662,000 after acquiring an additional 313,773 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,464,962 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $5,307,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,824 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,902,819 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,832,708,000 after acquiring an additional 966,926 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,394,299 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,070,393,000 after acquiring an additional 802,757 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,687,037 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,984,783,000 after acquiring an additional 229,237 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Bor-Zen Tien bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.91 per share, with a total value of $139,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 11,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at $772,575.41. This represents a 22.10% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $13,966,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,495,165 shares in the company, valued at $174,237,371.95. The trade was a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have acquired 3,496 shares of company stock worth $229,407 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.1136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.04%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Positive Sentiment: TSMC reported May revenue of NT$416.98 billion, up about 30% year over year, reinforcing that demand tied to AI and high-performance computing remains strong. Management also indicated sales are tracking toward the company’s second-quarter target. Article Title

TSMC reported May revenue of NT$416.98 billion, up about 30% year over year, reinforcing that demand tied to AI and high-performance computing remains strong. Management also indicated sales are tracking toward the company’s second-quarter target. Positive Sentiment: Commentary this week continued to highlight TSMC as a key AI beneficiary, with articles pointing to strong demand for advanced chipmaking and packaging as its 2nm roadmap progresses. Article Title

Commentary this week continued to highlight TSMC as a key AI beneficiary, with articles pointing to strong demand for advanced chipmaking and packaging as its 2nm roadmap progresses. Positive Sentiment: CEO Che-Chia Wei disclosed a small open-market purchase of TSM shares, a modest signal of management confidence. Article Title

CEO Che-Chia Wei disclosed a small open-market purchase of TSM shares, a modest signal of management confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Some market coverage noted that TSMC’s strong revenue growth was not enough to fully offset broader semiconductor weakness and a sector-wide risk-off mood. Article Title

Some market coverage noted that TSMC’s strong revenue growth was not enough to fully offset broader semiconductor weakness and a sector-wide risk-off mood. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are also debating TSMC’s valuation versus its AI-driven growth, suggesting the stock may need continued execution to justify further upside. Article Title

Investors are also debating TSMC’s valuation versus its AI-driven growth, suggesting the stock may need continued execution to justify further upside. Negative Sentiment: Taiwan is considering tighter export controls on advanced AI chips to China, which could limit some of TSMC’s future sales opportunities and raise regulatory uncertainty. Article Title

Taiwan is considering tighter export controls on advanced AI chips to China, which could limit some of TSMC’s future sales opportunities and raise regulatory uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: U.S. lawmakers are pushing for stricter rules on contract chipmakers serving Chinese firms’ overseas units, adding another export-control headwind for TSMC. Article Title

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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