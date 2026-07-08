Research Analysts Offer Predictions for UDR Q2 Earnings

United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:UDR - Free Report) - Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of United Dominion Realty Trust in a research note issued on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.70. The consensus estimate for United Dominion Realty Trust's current full-year earnings is $2.53 per share.

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $425.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.08 million. United Dominion Realty Trust had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 28.60%.The business's revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. United Dominion Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.470-2.570 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.620-0.640 EPS.

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UDR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $42.00 to $40.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Truist Financial reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on United Dominion Realty Trust from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $40.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on United Dominion Realty Trust

United Dominion Realty Trust Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of United Dominion Realty Trust stock opened at $41.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. United Dominion Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $32.94 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The business's 50 day moving average is $38.17 and its 200-day moving average is $36.98.

Institutional Trading of United Dominion Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in United Dominion Realty Trust by 35.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,028 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in United Dominion Realty Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 60,692 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total transaction of $3,140,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 810,455 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,810,358.75. This represents a 8.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company's stock.

United Dominion Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. United Dominion Realty Trust's payout ratio is presently 118.37%.

United Dominion Realty Trust announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

United Dominion Realty Trust Company Profile

United Dominion Realty Trust NYSE: UDR is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of multifamily apartment communities. The company's core focus is on Class A and Class A–plus residential properties, offering a diverse portfolio designed to meet the evolving needs of renters. UDR employs a full-service management platform to oversee daily operations, property maintenance, leasing, and resident services, ensuring consistency and quality across its holdings.

UDR's business activities encompass ground-up development, strategic property redevelopment, and selective acquisitions.

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