Research Analysts Set Expectations for AGIO FY2026 Earnings

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO - Free Report) - Investment analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 21st. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($6.84) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($6.77). HC Wainwright has a "Buy" rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Agios Pharmaceuticals' current full-year earnings is ($6.32) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals' Q4 2026 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($5.35) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($4.15) EPS, FY2029 earnings at ($2.29) EPS and FY2030 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts: Sign Up

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AGIO. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agios Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $42.78.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AGIO

Agios Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $36.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 0.54. The firm's 50-day moving average is $33.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.56. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $22.24 and a 1 year high of $46.00.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.11% and a negative net margin of 639.84%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 137.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $79,000.

Key Agios Pharmaceuticals News

Here are the key news stories impacting Agios Pharmaceuticals this week:

Negative Sentiment: Agios scrapped the tebapivat sickle cell disease program after Phase 2 data failed to show a compelling benefit versus existing options, a setback that weakens a key pipeline opportunity. Article Title

Agios scrapped the tebapivat sickle cell disease program after Phase 2 data failed to show a compelling benefit versus existing options, a setback that weakens a key pipeline opportunity. Negative Sentiment: Multiple reports highlighted the stock’s decline following the decision, with coverage emphasizing that the company is abandoning the sickle cell candidate after lackluster trial results. Article Title

Multiple reports highlighted the stock’s decline following the decision, with coverage emphasizing that the company is abandoning the sickle cell candidate after lackluster trial results. Negative Sentiment: Investor sentiment is also being dampened by the loss of a potential growth driver in sickle cell disease, even though Agios’ other PK activator, mitapivat, remains under FDA Priority Review with a PDUFA date of November 1, 2026. Article Title

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company founded in 2008 as a spin-out from research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Broad Institute. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Agios focuses on understanding and targeting cellular metabolism to develop novel therapies for cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company's scientific platform integrates genomic discovery, metabolic profiling and precision medicine approaches to identify and advance small-molecule candidates that correct or exploit metabolic dysfunction.

Agios's lead products are IDH (isocitrate dehydrogenase) inhibitors that target specific cancer mutations.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Agios Pharmaceuticals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Agios Pharmaceuticals wasn't on the list.

While Agios Pharmaceuticals currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here