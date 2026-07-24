Research Analysts Set Expectations for Avista Q4 Earnings

Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA - Free Report) - Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q4 2026 earnings estimates for Avista in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.84. The consensus estimate for Avista's current full-year earnings is $2.59 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avista's FY2028 earnings at $3.00 EPS, FY2029 earnings at $3.17 EPS and FY2030 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

Avista (NYSE:AVA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. Avista had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 10.75%.The company had revenue of $570.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Avista's revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Avista has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.720 EPS.

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Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $39.00 target price on Avista in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Avista from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research upgraded Avista from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Avista in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Avista from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avista currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $40.00.

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Avista Price Performance

AVA opened at $42.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.25. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $41.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.89. Avista has a 1 year low of $35.50 and a 1 year high of $43.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Avista by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,182 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Avista by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,020 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avista by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Avista by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,621 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.24% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Wayne O. Manuel sold 1,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total value of $65,281.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 10,521 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $431,150.58. This represents a 13.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avista Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.4925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. Avista's dividend payout ratio is 78.49%.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an integrated energy company providing electric and natural gas delivery services to residential, commercial and industrial customers in the Pacific Northwest. Through its regulated utility operations, the company maintains and upgrades an extensive transmission and distribution network, delivering reliable energy to approximately 400,000 electric customers and 324,000 natural gas customers across Washington, Oregon and Idaho. In addition to its core utility business, Avista invests in owned generation assets, including hydroelectric, natural gas–fired, coal and wind facilities, to support system reliability and long-term supply planning.

Founded in 1889 as the Spokane and Inland Empire Water Power Company, the business adopted the Avista name in 1999 to reflect its growing energy portfolio and strategic focus on innovation.

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