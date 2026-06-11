Research Analysts Set Expectations for Intel FY2026 Earnings

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) - Erste Group Bank boosted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Intel in a research report issued on Friday, June 5th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now forecasts that the chip maker will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.67. The consensus estimate for Intel's current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for Intel's FY2027 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

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Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on INTC. Scotiabank began coverage on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a "sector perform" rating on the stock. Arete Research lifted their target price on Intel from $20.40 to $99.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm raised Intel from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Intel from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $83.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intel

Intel Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Intel stock opened at $107.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.98 billion, a PE ratio of -172.64 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31. Intel has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $132.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Intel

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financially Speaking Inc lifted its holdings in Intel by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 682 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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