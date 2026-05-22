Research Analysts Set Expectations for MC Q3 Earnings

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC - Free Report) - Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Moelis & Company in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.78. Zacks Research has a "Strong Sell" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Moelis & Company's current full-year earnings is $3.20 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Moelis & Company's Q4 2026 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.17 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MC. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Monday, January 26th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Moelis & Company from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Moelis & Company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $71.89.

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Moelis & Company Price Performance

Moelis & Company stock opened at $65.66 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $61.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.32. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $51.06 and a 1 year high of $78.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.87.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $319.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.51 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 38.94%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Moelis & Company

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MC. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 292.2% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 455 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 89.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 416 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 153.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 419 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th. Moelis & Company's payout ratio is currently 93.53%.

Trending Headlines about Moelis & Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Moelis & Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its FY2028 EPS estimate to $5.25 from $5.21 and lifted its Q1 2028 estimate to $1.23 from $1.19, suggesting stronger long-term earnings potential for Moelis & Company. Moelis & Company estimates update

Zacks Research raised its FY2028 EPS estimate to $5.25 from $5.21 and lifted its Q1 2028 estimate to $1.23 from $1.19, suggesting stronger long-term earnings potential for Moelis & Company. Positive Sentiment: Analysts also increased their Q4 2026 EPS estimate to $1.21 from $0.97 and Q4 2027 EPS to $1.64 from $1.20, which may support expectations for a stronger earnings ramp later in the forecast period. Moelis & Company estimates update

Analysts also increased their Q4 2026 EPS estimate to $1.21 from $0.97 and Q4 2027 EPS to $1.64 from $1.20, which may support expectations for a stronger earnings ramp later in the forecast period. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research kept a bearish overall view on the stock with a Strong Sell rating, limiting the impact of the higher estimates and signaling continued skepticism about the shares. Moelis & Company analyst rating

Zacks Research kept a bearish overall view on the stock with a rating, limiting the impact of the higher estimates and signaling continued skepticism about the shares. Negative Sentiment: The firm cut near-term estimates, including Q2 2026 EPS to $0.56 from $0.65, Q3 2026 EPS to $0.67 from $0.78, FY2026 EPS to $2.94 from $3.07, Q1 2027 EPS to $0.82 from $1.03, Q2 2027 EPS to $0.77 from $1.00, and Q3 2027 EPS to $0.93 from $1.08, which could weigh on sentiment around Moelis & Company’s short-term earnings outlook. Moelis & Company estimates update

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments. The company was founded by Kenneth David Moelis, Navid Mahmoodzadegan, Jeffrey Raich and Elizabeth Ann Crain in July 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

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