Research Analysts Set Expectations for Neurogene Q1 Earnings

Neurogene Inc. (NASDAQ:NGNE - Free Report) - Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Neurogene in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 18th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.43) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Neurogene's current full-year earnings is ($5.54) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Neurogene's Q2 2027 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($1.49) EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at ($1.55) EPS.

Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.09).

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Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Lifesci Capital started coverage on shares of Neurogene in a research note on Monday, January 26th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Neurogene in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Guggenheim began coverage on Neurogene in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Neurogene to $180.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $74.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Neurogene

Neurogene Trading Down 6.2%

Shares of Neurogene stock opened at $27.98 on Tuesday. Neurogene has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $37.27. The stock has a market cap of $442.14 million, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.69. The company's 50-day moving average price is $24.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neurogene

In other news, insider Stuart Cobb sold 6,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $141,445.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 30,497 shares in the company, valued at $634,642.57. This represents a 18.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christine Mikail Cvijic sold 9,600 shares of Neurogene stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 93,640 shares in the company, valued at $2,926,250. This represents a 9.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,442 shares of company stock worth $525,622. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Neurogene

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGNE. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Neurogene by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,067 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neurogene by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,055 shares of the company's stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Neurogene by 3.4% in the third quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 30,633 shares of the company's stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Neurogene by 17.9% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,983 shares of the company's stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Neurogene by 12.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,043 shares of the company's stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurogene Company Profile

Neurogene, Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of gene therapies for rare neurological diseases. The company's lead platform employs adeno‐associated virus (AAV) vectors designed to deliver functional copies of disease-causing genes directly to the central nervous system. Neurogene's pipeline focuses on inherited lysosomal storage disorders, including investigational programs for GM1 and GM2 gangliosidoses, with additional preclinical efforts targeting other monogenic neurodegenerative conditions.

Neurogene's proprietary AAV9‐based delivery system has been engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier, aiming to provide durable gene expression in affected tissues.

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