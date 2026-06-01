Research Analysts Set Expectations for NKTR Q2 Earnings

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($2.47) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($2.87). The consensus estimate for Nektar Therapeutics' current full-year earnings is ($9.45) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics' Q3 2026 earnings at ($3.05) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($3.26) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($10.59) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($3.41) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($2.79) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($3.45) EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at ($3.63) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($13.28) EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at ($3.80) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($14.02) EPS.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.58) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $10.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 284.18% and a negative return on equity of 85.40%.

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A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NKTR. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 13th. William Blair upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $151.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $105.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nektar Therapeutics currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $149.63.

View Our Latest Report on Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics Stock Performance

Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $64.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.14. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.99 and a 52-week high of $109.00. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $77.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total value of $29,086.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,916,197.95. This represents a 0.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nektar Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 2,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Nektar Therapeutics

Here are the key news stories impacting Nektar Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its FY2026 EPS estimate to a smaller loss of $10.59 per share from $12.25, which is a modest improvement in expected profitability. Nektar Therapeutics stock information

Zacks Research raised its FY2026 EPS estimate to a smaller loss of $10.59 per share from $12.25, which is a modest improvement in expected profitability. Positive Sentiment: The firm also lifted its Q2 2027 EPS estimate to a smaller loss of $2.79 per share from $3.06, indicating slightly better expectations for that period. Nektar Therapeutics stock information

The firm also lifted its Q2 2027 EPS estimate to a smaller loss of $2.79 per share from $3.06, indicating slightly better expectations for that period. Positive Sentiment: FY2028 EPS estimates were also improved to a smaller loss of $14.02 per share from $13.82, suggesting some longer-term stabilization in projections. Nektar Therapeutics stock information

FY2028 EPS estimates were also improved to a smaller loss of $14.02 per share from $13.82, suggesting some longer-term stabilization in projections. Neutral Sentiment: Some forecasts were left unchanged or only slightly adjusted, including consensus full-year earnings of $9.65 per share in the loss-per-share format reported by Zacks, which keeps the outlook mixed overall.

Some forecasts were left unchanged or only slightly adjusted, including consensus full-year earnings of $9.65 per share in the loss-per-share format reported by Zacks, which keeps the outlook mixed overall. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research cut its Q1 2028 EPS estimate to a larger loss of $3.80 per share from $3.45, signaling weaker expectations further out. Nektar Therapeutics stock information

Zacks Research cut its Q1 2028 EPS estimate to a larger loss of $3.80 per share from $3.45, signaling weaker expectations further out. Negative Sentiment: Estimates for Q4 2027 were also reduced to a larger loss of $3.63 per share from $2.96, another negative revision for future profitability. Nektar Therapeutics stock information

Estimates for Q4 2027 were also reduced to a larger loss of $3.63 per share from $2.96, another negative revision for future profitability. Negative Sentiment: Q3 2027 EPS estimates were lowered to a larger loss of $3.45 per share from $2.88, while Q1 2027 was cut to a larger loss of $3.41 per share from $3.16, reinforcing the downbeat outlook. Nektar Therapeutics stock information

Q3 2027 EPS estimates were lowered to a larger loss of $3.45 per share from $2.88, while Q1 2027 was cut to a larger loss of $3.41 per share from $3.16, reinforcing the downbeat outlook. Negative Sentiment: Q3 2026 and Q1 2028 estimates were also trimmed, and the repeated downward revisions across several periods may be contributing to the stock’s weakness today. Nektar Therapeutics stock information

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics NASDAQ: NKTR is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing novel drug candidates through its proprietary chemistry and immunology platforms. The company focuses on polymer conjugate technology, which enables the creation of longer-acting versions of existing drugs, and on T-cell modulatory therapies aimed at harnessing the body's immune system to treat cancer and other serious diseases.

Nektar's product portfolio and pipeline include a range of clinical-stage and partnered programs.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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