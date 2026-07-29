Research Analysts Set Expectations for ORI FY2026 Earnings

Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI - Free Report) - Research analysts at DOWLING & PARTN issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Old Republic International in a research report issued on Friday, July 24th. DOWLING & PARTN analyst A. Mottolese anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $3.10 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Old Republic International's current full-year earnings is $2.82 per share.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). Old Republic International had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

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A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Old Republic International in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Old Republic International from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Old Republic International in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Old Republic International presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $41.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORI

Old Republic International Stock Performance

Shares of Old Republic International stock opened at $44.39 on Wednesday. Old Republic International has a one year low of $35.60 and a one year high of $46.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,241,253 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $488,426,000 after acquiring an additional 388,866 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Old Republic International by 30.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,553,963 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $319,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,807 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,721,774 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $268,202,000 after purchasing an additional 60,395 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,181,149 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $190,870,000 after buying an additional 72,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,949,102 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $170,364,000 after buying an additional 22,496 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Old Republic International

In related news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 13,330 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total value of $516,670.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 32,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,436.36. This trade represents a 29.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Old Republic International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Old Republic International's dividend payout ratio is 29.79%.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers aviation, commercial auto, commercial multi-peril, commercial property, general liability, home and auto warranty, inland marine, travel accident, and workers' compensation insurance products; and financial indemnity products for specialty coverages, including errors and omissions, fidelity, directors and officers, and surety.

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