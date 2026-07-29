Research Analysts Set Expectations for SPOT FY2027 Earnings

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Erste Group Bank decreased their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Spotify Technology in a report released on Monday, July 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $17.60 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $17.70. The consensus estimate for Spotify Technology's current full-year earnings is $14.46 per share.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.63. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 35.73% and a net margin of 15.56%.The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Spotify Technology's revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

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Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SPOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $534.00 to $531.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Citizens Jmp increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $670.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $630.70.

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Spotify Technology Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of SPOT opened at $512.11 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $484.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $486.68. The company has a market cap of $105.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.56. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $405.00 and a twelve month high of $748.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Alex Norstrom sold 5,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.86, for a total transaction of $2,613,954.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 67,582 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $32,497,480.52. This represents a 7.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Sven Hans Martin Lorentzon sold 35,380 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.73, for a total value of $18,600,327.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,734.59. This represents a 84.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 111,442 shares of company stock valued at $54,757,553 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Spotify Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 65 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

More Spotify Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Spotify Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp maintains an Overweight rating and $680 price target. The firm projects Spotify will earn $27.06 per share in FY2028, well above its current-year consensus estimate of $14.46, signaling confidence in the company’s long-term earnings growth.

The firm projects Spotify will earn $27.06 per share in FY2028, well above its current-year consensus estimate of $14.46, signaling confidence in the company’s long-term earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: Potentially strong user growth is supporting the investment case. A Q2 preview argues that Spotify’s shares look attractive and expects solid user additions, which could help offset concerns about previously cautious second-quarter guidance. Spotify Q2 Preview: Expecting Strong User Growth, Shares Attractive

A Q2 preview argues that Spotify’s shares look attractive and expects solid user additions, which could help offset concerns about previously cautious second-quarter guidance. Positive Sentiment: Spotify is expanding engagement through Snapchat. Snapchat’s new real-time music-sharing integration could increase Spotify content discovery and listening, although the near-term financial contribution is uncertain. Snapchat introduces real-time music sharing through Spotify integration

Snapchat’s new real-time music-sharing integration could increase Spotify content discovery and listening, although the near-term financial contribution is uncertain. Neutral Sentiment: Q2 results are scheduled for August 4. Investors are likely to watch subscriber growth, advertising trends, margins and management’s outlook, particularly because Spotify’s prior Q1 report included softer-than-expected Q2 guidance.

Investors are likely to watch subscriber growth, advertising trends, margins and management’s outlook, particularly because Spotify’s prior Q1 report included softer-than-expected Q2 guidance. Neutral Sentiment: Recent market coverage notes that Spotify has outperformed the broader market in the latest session, but the move appears more related to positioning and expectations ahead of earnings than to a new fundamental result. Spotify Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

Recent market coverage notes that Spotify has outperformed the broader market in the latest session, but the move appears more related to positioning and expectations ahead of earnings than to a new fundamental result. Negative Sentiment: KeyCorp lowered several near- and medium-term EPS forecasts. Its estimates fell to $3.78 for Q2 2026, $4.03 for Q3, $4.92 for Q4, $16.64 for FY2026 and $21.61 for FY2027. Erste Group also trimmed its FY2027 estimate to $17.60, indicating some pressure on earnings expectations.

Its estimates fell to $3.78 for Q2 2026, $4.03 for Q3, $4.92 for Q4, $16.64 for FY2026 and $21.61 for FY2027. Erste Group also trimmed its FY2027 estimate to $17.60, indicating some pressure on earnings expectations. Negative Sentiment: Pre-earnings indicators are mixed. Zacks says Spotify lacks the combination of factors typically associated with a likely earnings beat, increasing the risk of volatility around the August report. Spotify Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology is a digital audio streaming company best known for its on-demand music service and a growing portfolio of spoken-word content. Founded in Sweden in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon and launched commercially in 2008, the company offers a cross-platform app that enables users to discover, stream and organize music, podcasts and other audio. Its primary consumer products include a free, ad-supported tier and a paid Spotify Premium subscription that provides ad-free listening, offline playback and higher-quality audio streams.

Further Reading

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