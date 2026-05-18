Research Analysts Set Expectations for Strive Q2 Earnings

Strive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST - Free Report) - Equities researchers at HC Wainwright decreased their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Strive in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 15th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Colonnese now forecasts that the company will earn $6.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $6.33. HC Wainwright has a "Buy" rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Strive's current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Strive's Q3 2026 earnings at $3.97 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $6.38 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $12.38 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.07 EPS.

Strive (NASDAQ:ASST - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($5.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($2.70) by ($2.49). Strive had a negative net margin of 9,655.92% and a negative return on equity of 139.10%. The business had revenue of $2.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 million.

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ASST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Strive from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Strive from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday. TD Cowen started coverage on Strive in a research report on Friday, April 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley Financial boosted their target price on Strive from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research raised Strive to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Strive currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ASST

Strive Stock Performance

ASST opened at $16.79 on Monday. Strive has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $268.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 13.46. The business's 50 day moving average price is $12.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.44 and a current ratio of 11.44.

Institutional Trading of Strive

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Strive during the second quarter worth $40,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Strive during the third quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Strive by 180.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,969 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 7,057 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Strive during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strive during the first quarter worth $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.52% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Strive

In related news, CFO Benjamin Pham acquired 6,214 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.06 per share, with a total value of $50,084.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 6,214 shares of the company's stock, valued at $50,084.84. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Strive

Here are the key news stories impacting Strive this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright repeatedly raised its earnings estimates for Strive across several future periods and maintained a Buy rating with a $38 price target , signaling improved outlook expectations for the business.

HC Wainwright repeatedly raised its earnings estimates for Strive across several future periods and maintained a rating with a , signaling improved outlook expectations for the business. Positive Sentiment: News highlighted that Strive eliminated debt and introduced daily dividend payments , which likely helped fuel bullish sentiment and contributed to the stock’s recent surge. Strive (ASST) Stock Surges 6% After Eliminating Debt and Introducing Daily Dividend Payments

News highlighted that Strive eliminated debt and introduced , which likely helped fuel bullish sentiment and contributed to the stock’s recent surge. Neutral Sentiment: Additional coverage in a “social media stocks to research” roundup was likely informational rather than a direct catalyst, but it can still keep ASST on investors’ radar. Social Media Stocks To Research - May 15th

Additional coverage in a “social media stocks to research” roundup was likely informational rather than a direct catalyst, but it can still keep ASST on investors’ radar. Negative Sentiment: Wall Street Zen reportedly downgraded Strive to Sell , which may be pressuring sentiment and contributing to the pullback.

Wall Street Zen reportedly , which may be pressuring sentiment and contributing to the pullback. Negative Sentiment: Despite the upbeat longer-term estimates, HC Wainwright trimmed its Q2 2026 and Q1 2027 EPS forecasts slightly, suggesting some near-term caution.

Strive Company Profile

Asset Entities, Inc NASDAQ: ASST is a specialty finance company that acquires, originates and services asset-backed loans and receivables across a range of industry sectors. The firm focuses on structuring and managing credit portfolios in equipment finance, commercial receivables and other asset-backed classes, employing securitization vehicles and bespoke financing solutions to deliver liquidity to underserved small- and mid-market borrowers.

Through its platform, Asset Entities leverages data-driven underwriting, risk management and portfolio optimization to create diversified exposure across end markets.

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