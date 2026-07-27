Research Analysts Set Expectations for Vertiv Q2 Earnings

Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) - Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vertiv in a report issued on Wednesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp analyst D. Tarantino expects that the company will earn $1.40 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a "Strong-Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vertiv's current full-year earnings is $6.38 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Vertiv's Q3 2026 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.40 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $8.95 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $11.35 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VRT. Fox Advisors raised Vertiv from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $435.00 to $418.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $343.48.

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Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of VRT opened at $290.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.94, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Vertiv has a one year low of $118.70 and a one year high of $379.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $313.24 and a 200 day moving average of $274.74.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vertiv's payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Vertiv by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Sankala Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 211.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company's stock.

More Vertiv News

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp upgraded Vertiv to “strong-buy” , a vote of confidence that signals analysts see more upside in the stock. Zacks.com

KeyCorp upgraded Vertiv to , a vote of confidence that signals analysts see more upside in the stock. Positive Sentiment: Vertiv is being highlighted as a leading AI infrastructure play, with Zacks arguing investors may prefer infrastructure names like VRT over AI chips and mega-cap tech for exposure to the AI boom. Article Title

Vertiv is being highlighted as a leading play, with Zacks arguing investors may prefer infrastructure names like VRT over AI chips and mega-cap tech for exposure to the AI boom. Positive Sentiment: Investors are anticipating Vertiv’s upcoming Q2 earnings, with expectations for strong revenue and EPS growth driven by AI-related demand, partnerships, and expansion efforts. Article Title

Investors are anticipating Vertiv’s upcoming Q2 earnings, with expectations for strong revenue and EPS growth driven by AI-related demand, partnerships, and expansion efforts. Positive Sentiment: Vertiv announced it is expanding manufacturing and testing capacity at its Tognana campus near Padua, which could help it meet growing demand and support future sales. Article Title

Vertiv announced it is expanding manufacturing and testing capacity at its Tognana campus near Padua, which could help it meet growing demand and support future sales. Positive Sentiment: The company also announced a deployment supporting the Naval Postgraduate School’s NVIDIA DGX GB300 system, showcasing Vertiv’s integrated power, liquid cooling, rack infrastructure, and installation services for high-density AI systems. Article Title

The company also announced a deployment supporting the Naval Postgraduate School’s NVIDIA DGX GB300 system, showcasing Vertiv’s integrated power, liquid cooling, rack infrastructure, and installation services for high-density AI systems. Neutral Sentiment: Recent articles note that Vertiv’s rally has cooled after a big run-up, with the stock pulling back from prior gains; this suggests some profit-taking, though the longer-term growth story remains intact. Article Title

Recent articles note that Vertiv’s rally has cooled after a big run-up, with the stock pulling back from prior gains; this suggests some profit-taking, though the longer-term growth story remains intact. Negative Sentiment: One recent note said Vertiv dipped more than the broader market in the latest session, reflecting short-term volatility despite the strong fundamental backdrop. Article Title

About Vertiv

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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