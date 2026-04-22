Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) Shares Down 0.3% - Time to Sell?

Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR - Get Free Report)'s share price dropped 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.89 and last traded at $10.01. Approximately 48,821 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 74,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

Get Reservoir Media alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

RSVR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Reservoir Media in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Reservoir Media from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley Financial lowered Reservoir Media from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Reservoir Media has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $11.50.

Read Our Latest Report on RSVR

Reservoir Media Trading Down 0.3%

The firm has a market cap of $656.66 million, a P/E ratio of 111.23 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.09.

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $45.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.63 million. Reservoir Media had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 3.87%. On average, research analysts expect that Reservoir Media, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reservoir Media

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Reservoir Media by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 58,507 shares of the company's stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Reservoir Media by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,446 shares of the company's stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reservoir Media by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 62,494 shares of the company's stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 5,842 shares during the last quarter. Irenic Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Reservoir Media by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Irenic Capital Management LP now owns 5,986,176 shares of the company's stock worth $45,315,000 after buying an additional 316,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reservoir Media in the 4th quarter worth $1,188,000. 44.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reservoir Media

Reservoir Media Inc is a global independent music rights management company that acquires, administers and monetizes music publishing and master recording assets. Its business model centers on building a diverse portfolio of copyrights and recordings across genres, then generating revenue through licensing, royalty collection and direct-to-fan initiatives. Reservoir’s catalog includes works by established and emerging songwriters and artists, spanning pop, rock, country, R&B and other contemporary styles.

The company operates two primary segments: music publishing and recorded music.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Reservoir Media, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Reservoir Media wasn't on the list.

While Reservoir Media currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here