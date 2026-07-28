Reservoir Media (RSVR) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q1 2027 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.01) per share and revenue of $41.4630 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2027 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Reservoir Media had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $47.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $44.45 million. On average, analysts expect Reservoir Media to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Reservoir Media Stock Performance

Shares of RSVR stock opened at $10.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $720.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.07 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Reservoir Media has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $13.39. The company's 50-day moving average is $10.23 and its 200 day moving average is $9.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Reservoir Media from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reservoir Media has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RSVR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RSVR. Boston Partners lifted its position in Reservoir Media by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 91,492 shares of the company's stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Reservoir Media by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,446 shares of the company's stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Reservoir Media by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 132,513 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Reservoir Media by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,003 shares of the company's stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Reservoir Media by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,003 shares of the company's stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the period. 44.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reservoir Media Company Profile

Reservoir Media Inc is a global independent music rights management company that acquires, administers and monetizes music publishing and master recording assets. Its business model centers on building a diverse portfolio of copyrights and recordings across genres, then generating revenue through licensing, royalty collection and direct-to-fan initiatives. Reservoir’s catalog includes works by established and emerging songwriters and artists, spanning pop, rock, country, R&B and other contemporary styles.

The company operates two primary segments: music publishing and recorded music.

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