Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Given Consensus Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI - Get Free Report) has received an average rating of "Hold" from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.50.

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A number of research firms have recently commented on REZI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Resideo Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $55.00 price target for the company.

View Our Latest Analysis on REZI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Resideo Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REZI. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Danske Bank A S raised its stake in Resideo Technologies by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 700 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 283.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 568 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. McMillan Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company's stock.

Resideo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE REZI opened at $34.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.64. Resideo Technologies has a one year low of $24.15 and a one year high of $45.29.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Resideo Technologies had a negative net margin of 6.71% and a positive return on equity of 16.70%. The business's revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Resideo Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.200 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.710-0.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc, headquartered in Austin, Texas, is a global provider of home comfort, security and energy management solutions. Formed as an independent company in 2018 following its spin-off from Honeywell, Resideo leverages decades of engineering experience to deliver connected products and services to residential and light commercial customers.

The company’s core offerings include smart thermostats, security systems, video doorbells, water leak and freeze detection devices, and indoor air quality monitors.

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