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Resolute Holdings Management (NYSE:RHLD) Shares Gap Down - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Resolute Holdings Management logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Shares gapped down — RHLD opened at $137.64 versus a prior close of $143.18 and was last around $138.08 (down ~0.8%) on a volume of ~4,667 shares.
  • Weiss Ratings downgraded the stock from "sell (d-)" to "sell (e+)," and MarketBeat shows an average analyst rating of "Sell."
  • Notable insider activity — Director John D. Cote bought 552 shares at $142.29 while Director Jane J. Thompson sold 1,850 shares at $124.42 (a 22.77% cut), and insiders collectively own 51.20% of the company.
  • Five stocks we like better than Resolute Holdings Management.

Shares of Resolute Holdings Management, Inc. (NYSE:RHLD - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $143.18, but opened at $137.64. Resolute Holdings Management shares last traded at $138.0840, with a volume of 4,667 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Resolute Holdings Management from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RHLD

Resolute Holdings Management Stock Down 0.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The firm's 50 day moving average is $159.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -199.01.

Insider Activity at Resolute Holdings Management

In related news, Director John D. Cote acquired 552 shares of Resolute Holdings Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $142.29 per share, with a total value of $78,544.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 552 shares in the company, valued at $78,544.08. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jane J. Thompson sold 1,850 shares of Resolute Holdings Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.42, for a total transaction of $230,177.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,273 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $780,486.66. This trade represents a 22.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 51.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Resolute Holdings Management

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in Resolute Holdings Management during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resolute Holdings Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resolute Holdings Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Resolute Holdings Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Resolute Holdings Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000.

About Resolute Holdings Management

(Get Free Report)

Resolute Holdings Management, Inc operates as an alternative asset management platform company. The company was incorporated in 2024 and is based in New York, New York.

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