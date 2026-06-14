Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR - Get Free Report) TSE: QSR have earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.5417.

QSR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotia boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

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Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Restaurant Brands International

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 200,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $15,010,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 960,769 shares of the company's stock, valued at $72,105,713.45. The trade was a 17.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sami A. Siddiqui sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $2,980,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 35,766 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,664,924.66. This represents a 52.79% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 350,000 shares of company stock worth $26,198,650. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1,922.2% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 364 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company's stock.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $74.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.59 and a 200 day moving average of $72.52. The stock has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.49. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $61.33 and a 12 month high of $81.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR - Get Free Report) TSE: QSR last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.24 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 32.80%. Restaurant Brands International's revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. Restaurant Brands International's payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc NYSE: QSR is a global quick-service restaurant company formed through the combination of established brands. The company's principal holdings include Burger King, Tim Hortons and Popeyes, each of which operates under its own brand identity and menu. Restaurant Brands International's business is centered on developing and expanding these franchised restaurant systems, supporting franchisees with brand management, supply chain coordination, and marketing programs.

RBI's restaurants offer a range of quick-service food and beverage products: Burger King is known for its flame-grilled hamburgers and sandwiches, Tim Hortons for coffee, baked goods and breakfast items, and Popeyes for Louisiana-style fried chicken and seafood.

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