Restore (LON:RST) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Restore plc (LON:RST - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Berenberg Bank raised their price target on the stock from GBX 380 to GBX 430. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Restore traded as high as GBX 290 and last traded at GBX 288, with a volume of 822347 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 282.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 435 price target on shares of Restore in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Restore presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 390.67.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Dan Baker sold 55,795 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 261, for a total transaction of £145,624.95. 16.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Restore News

Here are the key news stories impacting Restore this week:

Restore Stock Up 2.1%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 264.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 258.04. The company has a market cap of £383.03 million, a PE ratio of -61.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.11.

Restore (LON:RST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported GBX 3.60 EPS for the quarter. Restore had a return on equity of 0.58% and a net margin of 0.43%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Restore plc will post 20.4953032 EPS for the current year.

About Restore

We provide secure and sustainable business services for data, information, communications and assets. Restore plc leads the markets it serves. Supporting public and private sectors with critical services, income is highly predictable, recurring in nature and generates strong cashflows. We provide integrated information and data management, business digitisation, secure recycling of paper and technology assets, and commercial relocation solutions. The Group has over 75 sites providing national scale with local service.

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