Revolve Group (RVLV) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Revolve Group to announce earnings of $0.20 per share and revenue of $341.91 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Revolve Group had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $342.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Revolve Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Revolve Group Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $25.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.61. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $21.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.01. Revolve Group has a 12-month low of $17.35 and a 12-month high of $31.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on RVLV. Barclays lowered their price objective on Revolve Group from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Revolve Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $28.00 price objective on Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Friday, July 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Revolve Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 15,640 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $406,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 42.67% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revolve Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Revolve Group by 6,932.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,727 shares of the company's stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in Revolve Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Revolve Group during the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company's stock.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as a leading online fashion retailer primarily serving millennial and Gen Z consumers through its flagship e-commerce platform. The company offers a curated assortment of apparel, accessories and beauty products from more than 500 established and emerging brands, alongside private label labels covering contemporary and premium segments. With a focus on trend-driven merchandise and seamless user experience, the website features shoppable editorial content and digital styling advice aimed at strengthening customer engagement and brand loyalty.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Cerritos, California, Revolve has expanded its footprint beyond North America by launching localized sites and logistics centers in Europe and the Middle East.

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