REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX - Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $41.36 and traded as high as $48.01. REX American Resources shares last traded at $47.3060, with a volume of 166,534 shares.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded REX American Resources from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy".

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REX American Resources Stock Up 2.6%

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.62. The company's 50 day moving average is $46.33 and its 200-day moving average is $41.36.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The energy company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.42. REX American Resources had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $156.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.23 million.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 15,186 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.64, for a total transaction of $662,717.04. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 573,094 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,009,822.16. This represents a 2.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total value of $247,840.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 254,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,381,513.32. The trade was a 1.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,086 shares of company stock valued at $4,643,829. 13.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On REX American Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in REX American Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $17,199,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in REX American Resources during the third quarter worth $2,341,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 80.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,612 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $5,285,000 after buying an additional 77,004 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 223.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,410 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 16,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 195.0% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 83,357 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $2,694,000 after buying an additional 55,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company's stock.

About REX American Resources

REX American Resources Corp. is a diversified agribusiness and renewable energy company headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. Founded in 2005 through a reorganization of existing agricultural interests, the company focuses on two primary business segments: fuel ethanol production and specialty ingredient solutions. REX American Resources leverages its integrated operations to supply clean-burning fuel, animal feed co-products and sweetener ingredients to a broad customer base in North America and beyond.

In its alcohol fuels segment, the company operates an anhydrous ethanol production facility in Colwich, Kansas.

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