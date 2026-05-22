Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.6923.

REXR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore raised Rexford Industrial Realty from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th.

Get REXR alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

NYSE:REXR opened at $36.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.23. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $34.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.00. Rexford Industrial Realty has a twelve month low of $32.14 and a twelve month high of $44.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $242.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.79 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 23.25%.The company's revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Rexford Industrial Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.370-2.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. Rexford Industrial Realty's dividend payout ratio is presently 187.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 33,299 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $1,181,115.53. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 33,299 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,181,115.53. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David P. Stockert purchased 5,000 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.39 per share, with a total value of $186,950.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,336.31. The trade was a 273.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 12,960 shares of company stock worth $486,804. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,336,003 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,097,172,000 after acquiring an additional 667,594 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,906,613 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $428,509,000 after acquiring an additional 556,810 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,518,739 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $446,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881,905 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 9,191,038 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $326,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344,677 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,887,918 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $159,836,000 after acquiring an additional 161,589 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc NYSE: REXR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties in Southern California. The company's portfolio is concentrated in infill locations across key supply-chain markets, where it targets modern distribution centers, logistics facilities and light manufacturing spaces. Rexford's strategy emphasizes buildings that offer proximity to major transportation routes and labor pools, catering to tenants in e-commerce, third-party logistics and manufacturing industries.

Since its founding in 2013, Rexford Industrial Realty has executed a disciplined growth plan driven by property acquisitions, selective development projects and strategic value-add initiatives.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Rexford Industrial Realty, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Rexford Industrial Realty wasn't on the list.

While Rexford Industrial Realty currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here