Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

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Several other analysts have also recently commented on REXR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a "neutral" rating to an "underweight" rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday. They issued an "underperform" rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Evercore upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $40.62.

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Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Down 0.1%

REXR stock opened at $33.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $35.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.07. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12 month low of $32.14 and a 12 month high of $44.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 23.25%.The firm had revenue of $242.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Rexford Industrial Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.370-2.42 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 33,299 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $1,181,115.53. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 33,299 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,181,115.53. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rexford Industrial Realty

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 9,191,038 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $326,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344,677 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,671,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,777,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,518,739 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $446,006,000 after buying an additional 1,881,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 175.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,994,915 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $82,011,000 after buying an additional 1,269,603 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc NYSE: REXR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties in Southern California. The company's portfolio is concentrated in infill locations across key supply-chain markets, where it targets modern distribution centers, logistics facilities and light manufacturing spaces. Rexford's strategy emphasizes buildings that offer proximity to major transportation routes and labor pools, catering to tenants in e-commerce, third-party logistics and manufacturing industries.

Since its founding in 2013, Rexford Industrial Realty has executed a disciplined growth plan driven by property acquisitions, selective development projects and strategic value-add initiatives.

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