Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on REXR. Zacks Research raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Evercore upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a "neutral" rating to an "underweight" rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $40.38.

Get REXR alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Analysis on Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

Shares of REXR stock opened at $37.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.21. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1-year low of $32.14 and a 1-year high of $44.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $34.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.18.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 23.25%.The firm had revenue of $242.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Rexford Industrial Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.370-2.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 33,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $1,181,115.53. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 33,299 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,181,115.53. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 143.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,986 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 172.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,768 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,883 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 182.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,989 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 15,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 160,791 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $5,263,000 after buying an additional 24,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company's stock.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc NYSE: REXR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties in Southern California. The company's portfolio is concentrated in infill locations across key supply-chain markets, where it targets modern distribution centers, logistics facilities and light manufacturing spaces. Rexford's strategy emphasizes buildings that offer proximity to major transportation routes and labor pools, catering to tenants in e-commerce, third-party logistics and manufacturing industries.

Since its founding in 2013, Rexford Industrial Realty has executed a disciplined growth plan driven by property acquisitions, selective development projects and strategic value-add initiatives.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Rexford Industrial Realty, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Rexford Industrial Realty wasn't on the list.

While Rexford Industrial Realty currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here