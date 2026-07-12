Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on REXR. Evercore upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set an "underperform" rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a "neutral" rating to an "underweight" rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $40.62.

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Rexford Industrial Realty Trading Up 0.2%

Rexford Industrial Realty stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.09. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,819,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,599,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.75 and a 200-day moving average of $36.33. Rexford Industrial Realty has a one year low of $32.14 and a one year high of $44.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $242.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.78 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 23.25%.The business's revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Rexford Industrial Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.370-2.42 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rexford Industrial Realty

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 33,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $1,181,115.53. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 33,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,115.53. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Rexford Industrial Realty

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 251,550 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $9,849,000 after acquiring an additional 8,506 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 309.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 118,245 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 89,390 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 41.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,811,775 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $70,931,000 after purchasing an additional 526,877 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 52.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,956 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 131.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company's stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc NYSE: REXR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties in Southern California. The company's portfolio is concentrated in infill locations across key supply-chain markets, where it targets modern distribution centers, logistics facilities and light manufacturing spaces. Rexford's strategy emphasizes buildings that offer proximity to major transportation routes and labor pools, catering to tenants in e-commerce, third-party logistics and manufacturing industries.

Since its founding in 2013, Rexford Industrial Realty has executed a disciplined growth plan driven by property acquisitions, selective development projects and strategic value-add initiatives.

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