Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Upgraded to "Hold" at Wall Street Zen

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on REXR. Robert W. Baird set a $40.00 price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $41.92.

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Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

NYSE:REXR opened at $34.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.20. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52 week low of $32.14 and a 52 week high of $44.38.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $242.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.79 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Rexford Industrial Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.370-2.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael Fitzmaurice bought 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.55 per share, for a total transaction of $99,507.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 14,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,694.15. This trade represents a 23.08% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 23,132 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $816,328.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 560,406 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,776,727.74. The trade was a 3.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 12,960 shares of company stock valued at $486,804. Insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rexford Industrial Realty

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the third quarter worth $33,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the first quarter worth $33,000. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company's stock.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc NYSE: REXR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties in Southern California. The company's portfolio is concentrated in infill locations across key supply-chain markets, where it targets modern distribution centers, logistics facilities and light manufacturing spaces. Rexford's strategy emphasizes buildings that offer proximity to major transportation routes and labor pools, catering to tenants in e-commerce, third-party logistics and manufacturing industries.

Since its founding in 2013, Rexford Industrial Realty has executed a disciplined growth plan driven by property acquisitions, selective development projects and strategic value-add initiatives.

Further Reading

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