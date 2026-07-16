Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR) Projected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Rexford Industrial Realty to post earnings of $0.2947 per share and revenue of $240.2380 million for the quarter. Rexford Industrial Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.370-2.42 EPS. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 24, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $242.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.78 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 2.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business's revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Rexford Industrial Realty to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $35.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.70 and a 200-day moving average of $36.21. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.21. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1-year low of $32.14 and a 1-year high of $44.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Rexford Industrial Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 187.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on REXR. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Research upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a "neutral" rating to an "underweight" rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $40.62.

View Our Latest Stock Report on REXR

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 33,299 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $1,181,115.53. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 33,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,115.53. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 724.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Prosperity Bancshares Inc bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc NYSE: REXR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties in Southern California. The company's portfolio is concentrated in infill locations across key supply-chain markets, where it targets modern distribution centers, logistics facilities and light manufacturing spaces. Rexford's strategy emphasizes buildings that offer proximity to major transportation routes and labor pools, catering to tenants in e-commerce, third-party logistics and manufacturing industries.

Since its founding in 2013, Rexford Industrial Realty has executed a disciplined growth plan driven by property acquisitions, selective development projects and strategic value-add initiatives.

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