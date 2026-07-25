Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.3750.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RZLT shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Rezolute from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Rezolute from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Rezolute from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Friday, July 17th.

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Rezolute Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RZLT opened at $4.99 on Friday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.50 million, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 0.54. Rezolute has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $11.46.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rezolute will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Rezolute

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Rezolute in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Rezolute during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rezolute in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rezolute in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Rezolute in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rezolute Company Profile

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder. It is also developing RZ402, an oral plasma kallikrein inhibitor, which is in clinical trial for the chronic treatment of diabetic macular edema.

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