Rezolve AI (NASDAQ:RZLV) CEO Daniel Maurice Wagner Purchases 812,956 Shares

Rezolve AI PLC (NASDAQ:RZLV - Get Free Report) CEO Daniel Maurice Wagner bought 812,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,251,824.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 47,785,117 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $191,140,468. This trade represents a 1.73% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

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Rezolve AI Stock Performance

Shares of RZLV traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.60. 15,666,094 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,403,129. Rezolve AI PLC has a 52 week low of $1.47 and a 52 week high of $8.45. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $2.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Rezolve AI in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Rezolve AI in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Rezolve AI in a report on Tuesday. iA Financial set a $14.00 target price on shares of Rezolve AI in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Rezolve AI in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $11.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rezolve AI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Rezolve AI in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Rezolve AI in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in Rezolve AI in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Rezolve AI by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,042 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Rezolve AI in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 27.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rezolve AI Company Profile

Rezolve AI, Inc operates a cloud-based engagement platform that connects physical world touchpoints to digital experiences. Through its proprietary Rezolve platform, the company enables brands and marketers to deploy interactive mobile campaigns triggered by NFC-enabled tags, QR codes, short URLs and other proximity-based technologies. These campaigns facilitate in-the-moment product demonstrations, digital promotions and seamless e-commerce transactions without the need to download a dedicated app.

The company’s platform includes a no-code campaign management portal, real-time analytics dashboard and integration tools for customer relationship management, payment processing and third-party marketing systems.

Further Reading

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