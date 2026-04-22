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Rezolve AI (NASDAQ:RZLV) Trading Up 9.3% - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Rezolve AI logo with Business Services background
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Key Points

  • Rezolve AI shares jumped 9.3% to $2.875 during Wednesday trading, with about 11.76 million shares traded—roughly 47% below its average daily volume.
  • Analysts hold a consensus Moderate Buy (six Buys, one Sell) with an average price target of $11.00, though individual targets range from $8 to $14.
  • Rezolve AI operates a cloud-based engagement platform that connects NFC/QR/proximity touchpoints to digital campaigns and in-the-moment e-commerce transactions without a dedicated app.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Rezolve AI.

Rezolve AI PLC (NASDAQ:RZLV - Get Free Report)'s share price was up 9.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.89 and last traded at $2.8750. Approximately 11,763,842 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 22,369,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RZLV shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Rezolve AI in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. iA Financial set a $14.00 target price on shares of Rezolve AI in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Rezolve AI in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Rezolve AI in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Rezolve AI in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Rezolve AI

Rezolve AI Stock Performance

The business's 50-day moving average is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rezolve AI

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Rezolve AI by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,058 shares of the company's stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Rezolve AI by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,254 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Rezolve AI by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 30,621 shares of the company's stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Rezolve AI by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,148 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Rezolve AI by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,042 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rezolve AI

(Get Free Report)

Rezolve AI, Inc operates a cloud-based engagement platform that connects physical world touchpoints to digital experiences. Through its proprietary Rezolve platform, the company enables brands and marketers to deploy interactive mobile campaigns triggered by NFC-enabled tags, QR codes, short URLs and other proximity-based technologies. These campaigns facilitate in-the-moment product demonstrations, digital promotions and seamless e-commerce transactions without the need to download a dedicated app.

The company’s platform includes a no-code campaign management portal, real-time analytics dashboard and integration tools for customer relationship management, payment processing and third-party marketing systems.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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