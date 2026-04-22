Rezolve AI (NASDAQ:RZLV) Trading Up 9.3% - Here's What Happened

Rezolve AI PLC (NASDAQ:RZLV - Get Free Report)'s share price was up 9.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.89 and last traded at $2.8750. Approximately 11,763,842 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 22,369,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.63.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RZLV shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Rezolve AI in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. iA Financial set a $14.00 target price on shares of Rezolve AI in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Rezolve AI in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Rezolve AI in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Rezolve AI in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Rezolve AI

Rezolve AI Stock Performance

The business's 50-day moving average is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rezolve AI

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Rezolve AI by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,058 shares of the company's stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Rezolve AI by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,254 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Rezolve AI by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 30,621 shares of the company's stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Rezolve AI by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,148 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Rezolve AI by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,042 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rezolve AI

Rezolve AI, Inc operates a cloud-based engagement platform that connects physical world touchpoints to digital experiences. Through its proprietary Rezolve platform, the company enables brands and marketers to deploy interactive mobile campaigns triggered by NFC-enabled tags, QR codes, short URLs and other proximity-based technologies. These campaigns facilitate in-the-moment product demonstrations, digital promotions and seamless e-commerce transactions without the need to download a dedicated app.

The company’s platform includes a no-code campaign management portal, real-time analytics dashboard and integration tools for customer relationship management, payment processing and third-party marketing systems.

Further Reading

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