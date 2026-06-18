RH (NYSE:RH) Director Sells $446,688.00 in Stock

RH (NYSE:RH - Get Free Report) Director Mark Demilio sold 3,102 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $446,688.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 25,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,719,520. The trade was a 10.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

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RH Stock Performance

Shares of RH stock traded up $12.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $148.07. 989,276 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 938,176. RH has a 1 year low of $106.30 and a 1 year high of $257.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

RH (NYSE:RH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($2.12) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $800.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.55 million. RH had a return on equity of 423.79% and a net margin of 3.01%.RH's revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that RH will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RH

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RH. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in RH by 125.1% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 646,097 shares of the company's stock valued at $122,119,000 after buying an additional 359,101 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in RH in the third quarter worth approximately $67,632,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RH by 1,797.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 246,355 shares of the company's stock worth $44,134,000 after acquiring an additional 233,373 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of RH by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 573,666 shares of the company's stock worth $116,546,000 after acquiring an additional 228,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of RH by 388.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 265,271 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,893,000 after acquiring an additional 210,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about RH

Here are the key news stories impacting RH this week:

Positive Sentiment: RH was upgraded by Zacks Research, signaling a more neutral outlook and potentially easing bearish pressure on the shares. RH upgraded by Zacks Research from strong sell to hold

RH was upgraded by Zacks Research, signaling a more neutral outlook and potentially easing bearish pressure on the shares. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary comparing RH with The RealReal highlighted RH’s transformation into a luxury lifestyle brand, including high-end galleries, hospitality, and international expansion, which may keep long-term investors interested. The RealReal vs. RH: Which Consumer Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Recent commentary comparing RH with The RealReal highlighted RH’s transformation into a luxury lifestyle brand, including high-end galleries, hospitality, and international expansion, which may keep long-term investors interested. Neutral Sentiment: RH’s latest quarterly results showed revenue of $800.3 million, topping estimates, while adjusted EPS also beat expectations, but sales were still down year over year, leaving the fundamental picture mixed.

RH’s latest quarterly results showed revenue of $800.3 million, topping estimates, while adjusted EPS also beat expectations, but sales were still down year over year, leaving the fundamental picture mixed. Negative Sentiment: The company continues to face concerns from its weak balance sheet and high leverage, which can make investors cautious even when operating results improve.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of RH from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Research raised shares of RH from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of RH from $101.00 to $88.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on RH from $283.00 to $202.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded RH from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RH has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $172.53.

View Our Latest Research Report on RH

RH Company Profile

RH, formerly Restoration Hardware, is a design-driven luxury retailer specializing in high-end home furnishings, décor, textiles, lighting and outdoor living products. The company offers a curated collection of furniture pieces—including seating, casegoods, beds and dining items—alongside rugs, art and decorative accessories. RH's product lines are organized into distinct collections, each reflecting a cohesive design philosophy and premium craftsmanship aimed at the residential and hospitality markets.

Founded in 1979 in Eureka, California, by Stephen Gordon, Restoration Hardware began as a small warehouse in Northern California.

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