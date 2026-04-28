Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Rhythm Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.84) per share and revenue of $55.33 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.06. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 103.57% and a negative return on equity of 266.56%. The company had revenue of $57.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Rhythm Pharmaceuticals to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts: Sign Up

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of RYTM traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.09. The stock had a trading volume of 70,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,867. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.97. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $55.31 and a one year high of $122.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of -27.66 and a beta of 2.14.

Insider Transactions at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 4,385 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total transaction of $444,025.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 110,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,190,445.12. This trade represents a 3.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christopher Paul German sold 5,614 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total transaction of $502,789.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 160 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,329.60. This represents a 97.23% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,267 shares of company stock valued at $2,719,955. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYTM. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,666,837 shares of the company's stock worth $713,618,000 after purchasing an additional 985,478 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1,493.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 979,682 shares of the company's stock worth $98,938,000 after purchasing an additional 918,212 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $21,548,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 547.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 350,008 shares of the company's stock worth $35,347,000 after purchasing an additional 295,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 115.9% in the 4th quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 475,000 shares of the company's stock worth $50,844,000 after purchasing an additional 255,000 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RYTM. Zacks Research raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group set a $143.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $131.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RYTM

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing targeted therapies for rare genetic diseases of obesity and metabolic dysfunction. The company's research focuses on the melanocortin‐4 receptor (MC4R) pathway, which plays a central role in regulating appetite, energy expenditure and body weight. Using proprietary peptide technology, Rhythm aims to provide precision treatments to patients with specific genetic variants that disrupt normal weight regulation.

The company's lead investigational product, setmelanotide, is a selective MC4R agonist designed to restore signaling in patients with deficiencies in genes such as POMC, LEPR and PCSK1.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals wasn't on the list.

While Rhythm Pharmaceuticals currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here