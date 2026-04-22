Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN - Get Free Report) have received an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.58.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley Financial lowered shares of Ribbon Communications from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $2.90 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Ribbon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum restated a "buy" rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Ribbon Communications in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Ribbon Communications from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reduced their price objective on shares of Ribbon Communications from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Report on Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Trading Up 6.6%

Shares of RBBN stock opened at $3.06 on Wednesday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $2.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $537.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.07. Ribbon Communications has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $4.29.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $227.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $241.35 million. Ribbon Communications had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The company's revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ribbon Communications will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ribbon Communications

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBBN. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $2,047,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Ribbon Communications by 17.2% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 4,305,470 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $16,361,000 after purchasing an additional 633,035 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the third quarter worth about $1,991,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Ribbon Communications by 99.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 964,446 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 481,276 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Ribbon Communications by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 890,168 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 418,967 shares during the period. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc is a global provider of real-time communications software and network solutions for service providers and enterprises. The company's offerings address the full life cycle of voice, video and data transmission across fixed, mobile and cloud environments. Ribbon's technology portfolio is designed to enable secure, intelligent and interoperable communications in applications such as unified communications, contact centers, wholesale VoIP interconnect and next-generation 5G networks.

Ribbon's product suite includes session border controllers (SBCs), which secure and interwork IP voice and multimedia sessions; Diameter signaling controllers for 4G/5G policy and charging control; network edge virtualization platforms; and analytics engines for service assurance and fraud management.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ribbon Communications, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ribbon Communications wasn't on the list.

While Ribbon Communications currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here