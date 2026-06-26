Richard Schulze Sells 224,705 Shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Stock

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY - Get Free Report) Chairman Richard Schulze sold 224,705 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total transaction of $17,549,460.50. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 10,430,936 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $814,656,101.60. This trade represents a 2.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

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Best Buy Stock Up 1.3%

BBY stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.91. 3,805,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,509,497. The firm's 50 day moving average is $66.72 and its 200 day moving average is $66.61. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.10 and a twelve month high of $84.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.30.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 48.70%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Best Buy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 6.300-6.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. Best Buy's dividend payout ratio is 71.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $60.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Best Buy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $79.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on BBY

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Best Buy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 99.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,997,871 shares of the technology retailer's stock worth $525,120,000 after buying an additional 3,496,254 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth $174,685,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Best Buy by 378.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,096,015 shares of the technology retailer's stock worth $207,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449,342 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,020,539 shares of the technology retailer's stock valued at $135,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,544 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Best Buy by 293.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,052,805 shares of the technology retailer's stock valued at $70,464,000 after acquiring an additional 785,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company's stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc is a leading North American consumer electronics retailer that sells a broad range of products including computers, mobile phones, televisions and home theater systems, major appliances, smart-home devices, gaming hardware and software, wearables and related accessories. The company operates through a mix of large-format stores, smaller specialty locations and an e-commerce platform, offering national and private-brand merchandise from major consumer-technology manufacturers as well as third-party sellers.

Beyond product retailing, Best Buy provides a suite of services aimed at installation, repair and ongoing technical support.

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