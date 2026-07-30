Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) EVP Sells 37,500 Shares

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL - Get Free Report) EVP Jens Frank Ruppert sold 37,500 shares of Richardson Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $712,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $38,020. This trade represents a 94.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

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Richardson Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RELL traded up $1.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.02. The company's stock had a trading volume of 154,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,096. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.37 and a fifty-two week high of $23.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.34. The company has a market capitalization of $262.30 million, a PE ratio of 40.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.26.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.14. Richardson Electronics had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 2.79%.The business had revenue of $66.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $55.37 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Richardson Electronics, Ltd. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Richardson Electronics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. Richardson Electronics's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

Key Stories Impacting Richardson Electronics

Here are the key news stories impacting Richardson Electronics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Northland raised its FY2027 EPS forecast to $0.62 from $0.39 and increased its Q4 2027 estimate to $0.27 from $0.07. These revisions suggest the analyst expects substantially stronger profitability than previously anticipated.

Northland raised its FY2027 EPS forecast to from $0.39 and increased its Q4 2027 estimate to from $0.07. These revisions suggest the analyst expects substantially stronger profitability than previously anticipated. Positive Sentiment: The analyst projects additional earnings growth into FY2028, including $0.87 EPS , with estimates of $0.22 for Q3 2028 and $0.30 for Q4 2028. The longer-term outlook supports Northland’s bullish rating and price target.

The analyst projects additional earnings growth into FY2028, including , with estimates of $0.22 for Q3 2028 and $0.30 for Q4 2028. The longer-term outlook supports Northland’s bullish rating and price target. Positive Sentiment: The estimates follow Richardson Electronics’ latest quarterly report, which exceeded expectations: EPS was $0.21 versus a $0.07 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $66.2 million compared with expectations of $55.37 million. The strong beat may have increased confidence in the company’s earnings trajectory.

The estimates follow Richardson Electronics’ latest quarterly report, which exceeded expectations: EPS was $0.21 versus a $0.07 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $66.2 million compared with expectations of $55.37 million. The strong beat may have increased confidence in the company’s earnings trajectory. Neutral Sentiment: Not all revisions were higher. Northland reduced its Q1 2027 EPS forecast to $0.09 from $0.11, while raising Q2 2027 to $0.11 from $0.07 and Q3 2027 to $0.15 from $0.13. The mixed quarterly changes indicate some near-term variability, despite a stronger overall medium-term outlook.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on RELL. Northland Securities upgraded Richardson Electronics from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Richardson Electronics in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Richardson Electronics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $24.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on RELL

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Richardson Electronics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 671,998 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $7,358,000 after acquiring an additional 82,054 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Richardson Electronics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 243,427 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Richardson Electronics during the 1st quarter worth $1,095,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Richardson Electronics by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,426 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Richardson Electronics by 7.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 85,081 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 5,802 shares during the period. 71.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. NASDAQ: RELL is a global manufacturer, distributor and servicer of engineered components and subsystems for a diverse range of industrial, medical and scientific applications. The company specializes in vacuum electron devices, high-voltage power supplies and related electronic components, offering klystrons, traveling wave tubes, magnetrons, X-ray tubes, microwave amplifiers and power conversion products. Its solutions support customers in power grid management, semiconductor processing, medical imaging, scientific instrumentation and telecommunications.

In addition to its manufacturing capabilities, Richardson Electronics maintains a broad distribution network comprising thousands of standard and custom parts.

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