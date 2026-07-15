Richardson Electronics (RELL) to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q4 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share and revenue of $55.37 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q4 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 22, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

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Richardson Electronics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RELL opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. Richardson Electronics has a 1 year low of $9.37 and a 1 year high of $19.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.80 million, a PE ratio of 64.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Transactions at Richardson Electronics

In related news, Director Kenneth Halverson sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $146,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,728.05. The trade was a 41.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen Mcnally sold 6,636 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total value of $111,816.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 45,719 shares of the company's stock, valued at $770,365.15. The trade was a 12.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 33.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 298.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,160 shares of the technology company's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics during the second quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 150.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,421 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,858 shares in the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RELL shares. Northland Securities set a $14.00 price target on Richardson Electronics in a report on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Richardson Electronics from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $14.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Richardson Electronics

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. NASDAQ: RELL is a global manufacturer, distributor and servicer of engineered components and subsystems for a diverse range of industrial, medical and scientific applications. The company specializes in vacuum electron devices, high-voltage power supplies and related electronic components, offering klystrons, traveling wave tubes, magnetrons, X-ray tubes, microwave amplifiers and power conversion products. Its solutions support customers in power grid management, semiconductor processing, medical imaging, scientific instrumentation and telecommunications.

In addition to its manufacturing capabilities, Richardson Electronics maintains a broad distribution network comprising thousands of standard and custom parts.

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