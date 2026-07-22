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Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) Stock Price Down 0.5% - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
July 22, 2026
Richmond Mutual Bancorporation logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Richmond Mutual Bancorporation shares fell 0.5% in mid-day trading, with the stock last trading at $15.28 after touching a low of $15.19. Trading volume was below average, indicating lighter investor activity.
  • Weiss Ratings upgraded the stock from “buy (b)” to “buy (b+),” and MarketBeat still shows a consensus Buy rating from analysts.
  • The company reported Q1 earnings of $0.28 per share on $12.74 million in revenue and recently paid a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share, implying an annualized yield of 3.9%.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI - Get Free Report) were down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.19 and last traded at $15.28. 62,779 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 75,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded Richmond Mutual Bancorporation from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RMBI

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.38. The firm has a market cap of $160.44 million, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.31.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 13.56%.The business had revenue of $12.74 million for the quarter.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation's dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Richmond Mutual Bancorporation

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,995 shares of the company's stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 2.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,583 shares of the company's stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 116,125 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 108.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,248 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 31.0% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,226 shares of the company's stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.52% of the company's stock.

About Richmond Mutual Bancorporation

(Get Free Report)

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation is the bank holding company for The Richmond Savings Bank, a mutual savings institution chartered in New Hampshire. Through its subsidiary, the company offers a full range of deposit and loan products to individuals, families and small businesses. Its core services include checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and consumer lending solutions such as residential mortgages, home equity lines of credit and personal installment loans.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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