Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.86 per share and revenue of $63.5850 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.19). Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 79.84% and a net margin of 124.72%.The company had revenue of $69.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.70 million. On average, analysts expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts: Sign Up

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.7%

Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.04. The company had a trading volume of 36,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,003. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $29.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.53. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $16.88 and a 12 month high of $52.24. The company has a market capitalization of $573.62 million, a PE ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Research raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rigel Pharmaceuticals news, Director Walter H. Moos sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $145,440.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,722 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $462,571.92. This represents a 23.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.47% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,921 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares during the period. VARCOV Co. purchased a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Verdad Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $372,000. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $506,000. Institutional investors own 66.23% of the company's stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in South San Francisco, California. Founded in 2003, Rigel focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics targeting immune, hematologic and oncologic diseases. Leveraging a proprietary chemistry platform and expertise in signal transduction pathways, the company aims to address significant unmet medical needs in both rare and common disorders.

Rigel's lead product, fostamatinib (commercially known as Tavalisse®), is an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor approved in the United States for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia (ITP).

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Rigel Pharmaceuticals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Rigel Pharmaceuticals wasn't on the list.

While Rigel Pharmaceuticals currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here