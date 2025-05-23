Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.86, but opened at $13.04. Rigetti Computing shares last traded at $13.93, with a volume of 26,403,746 shares changing hands.

Get Rigetti Computing alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RGTI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. B. Riley increased their target price on Rigetti Computing from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Rigetti Computing from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RGTI

Rigetti Computing Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -36.27 and a beta of 1.41.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Rigetti Computing had a negative return on equity of 51.56% and a negative net margin of 509.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO David Rivas sold 351,785 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $2,729,851.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,094,738 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,495,166.88. The trade was a 24.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rigetti Computing

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the fourth quarter worth about $410,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rigetti Computing by 275.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 185,959 shares of the company's stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 136,443 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rigetti Computing by 3,295.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,117,563 shares of the company's stock worth $32,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,203 shares during the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Rigetti Computing, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Rigetti Computing wasn't on the list.

While Rigetti Computing currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here