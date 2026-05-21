Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Shares Gap Up - Should You Buy?

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.88, but opened at $18.69. Rigetti Computing shares last traded at $21.3480, with a volume of 35,906,019 shares.

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Trending Headlines about Rigetti Computing

Here are the key news stories impacting Rigetti Computing this week:

Positive Sentiment: Rigetti signed a letter of intent with the U.S. Department of Commerce for up to $100 million in CHIPS Act funding over three years to accelerate superconducting quantum-computing research and development, a strong validation of its technology and a potential catalyst for future growth. Article Title

Rigetti signed a letter of intent with the U.S. Department of Commerce for up to $100 million in CHIPS Act funding over three years to accelerate superconducting quantum-computing research and development, a strong validation of its technology and a potential catalyst for future growth. Positive Sentiment: The agreement could help Rigetti tackle key scaling bottlenecks more quickly and move closer to utility-scale quantum computing, which investors may see as improving the company’s long-term commercial prospects. Article Title

The agreement could help Rigetti tackle key scaling bottlenecks more quickly and move closer to utility-scale quantum computing, which investors may see as improving the company’s long-term commercial prospects. Positive Sentiment: Broader strength across quantum-computing stocks is also lifting sentiment, with traders betting that federal support could accelerate the sector and draw fresh capital into names like RGTI. Article Title

Broader strength across quantum-computing stocks is also lifting sentiment, with traders betting that federal support could accelerate the sector and draw fresh capital into names like RGTI. Neutral Sentiment: Recent articles also note that Rigetti has been volatile after a strong Q1 revenue report and the rollout of its Cepheus-1-108Q system, so the stock remains highly sensitive to news flow and sector speculation. Article Title

Recent articles also note that Rigetti has been volatile after a strong Q1 revenue report and the rollout of its Cepheus-1-108Q system, so the stock remains highly sensitive to news flow and sector speculation. Negative Sentiment: The funding deal includes a possible equity stake for the government, which could create dilution concerns for existing shareholders, while the company still faces long commercialization timelines and heavy execution risk. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley Financial upgraded shares of Rigetti Computing from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen lowered shares of Rigetti Computing from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Rigetti Computing from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Rigetti Computing to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Rigetti Computing has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $29.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.36 and a beta of 1.79. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $16.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.00.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Rigetti Computing had a negative net margin of 2,789.71% and a negative return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $4.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 198.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Bertelsen sold 4,270 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $74,810.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 175,609 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,076,669.68. This represents a 2.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David Rivas sold 36,719 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $643,316.88. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 651,914 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,421,533.28. This trade represents a 5.33% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rigetti Computing

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Rigetti Computing by 454.3% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,164 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Rigetti Computing by 138.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. PeakShares LLC acquired a new position in Rigetti Computing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EFG International AG acquired a new position in Rigetti Computing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its position in Rigetti Computing by 320.5% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rigetti Computing Company Profile

Rigetti Computing is a pioneering quantum computing company that designs and manufactures superconducting quantum processors alongside a complementary software stack. Founded in 2013 by CEO Chad Rigetti, the company has developed end-to-end quantum systems—from cryogenic hardware to control electronics—to advance the performance and scalability of quantum machines.

At the core of Rigetti's offering is its Quantum Cloud Services (QCS) platform, which enables developers and enterprises to access quantum processing units (QPUs) and hybrid quantum-classical workflows via the cloud.

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