Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Stock Price Up 4.9% - Time to Buy?

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI - Get Free Report) shares were up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.27 and last traded at $16.11. 20,736,535 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 34,847,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.36.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

RGTI has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen cut Rigetti Computing from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Rigetti Computing from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rigetti Computing currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RGTI

Rigetti Computing Stock Up 4.9%

The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -18.52 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.20.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.09 million. Rigetti Computing had a negative return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 2,789.71%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 198.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Rigetti Computing

In other news, Director Ray O. Johnson sold 84,944 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $1,745,599.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 95,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,963,285.35. This trade represents a 47.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO David Rivas sold 499,328 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $12,682,931.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 325,945 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,279,003. This represents a 60.50% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 728,901 shares of company stock valued at $17,546,343. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Rigetti Computing by 106.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 220,701 shares of the company's stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 113,644 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rigetti Computing by 138.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 81,047 shares of the company's stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 47,115 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Rigetti Computing by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 112,409 shares of the company's stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 22,770 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rigetti Computing by 197.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,592 shares of the company's stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 16,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,115,000. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rigetti Computing Company Profile

Rigetti Computing is a pioneering quantum computing company that designs and manufactures superconducting quantum processors alongside a complementary software stack. Founded in 2013 by CEO Chad Rigetti, the company has developed end-to-end quantum systems—from cryogenic hardware to control electronics—to advance the performance and scalability of quantum machines.

At the core of Rigetti's offering is its Quantum Cloud Services (QCS) platform, which enables developers and enterprises to access quantum processing units (QPUs) and hybrid quantum-classical workflows via the cloud.

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