Rimini Street (RMNI) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share and revenue of $102.7130 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Get Rimini Street alerts: Sign Up

Rimini Street Stock Performance

RMNI stock opened at $3.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $335.49 million, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.27. The firm's fifty day moving average is $3.38 and its 200 day moving average is $3.76. Rimini Street has a one year low of $2.87 and a one year high of $5.38.

Insider Activity at Rimini Street

In other Rimini Street news, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 52,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.64, for a total transaction of $189,589.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 722,564 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,630,132.96. This trade represents a 6.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael L. Perica sold 24,879 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.64, for a total transaction of $90,559.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 117,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,264.20. This represents a 17.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 116,246 shares of company stock valued at $424,248. 41.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rimini Street

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the third quarter worth about $31,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Rimini Street by 96.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,944 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Rimini Street during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Rimini Street by 3,393.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,201 shares of the company's stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 17,680 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rimini Street during the first quarter worth about $66,000. 73.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on RMNI. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Rimini Street to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Rimini Street in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Rimini Street

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc NASDAQ: RMNI is a provider of enterprise software support services, specializing in third-party maintenance for mission-critical applications from leading technology vendors. The company offers comprehensive support for ERP, CRM and database environments, with coverage for systems from providers such as Oracle and SAP. Through its proactive system monitoring, performance tuning, regulatory and tax update services, Rimini Street aims to extend the lifecycle of enterprise applications while delivering service levels comparable to or exceeding those of original software vendors.

Founded in 2005 by technology entrepreneur Seth Ravin, Rimini Street has grown from a startup into a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in March 2018.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Rimini Street, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Rimini Street wasn't on the list.

While Rimini Street currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here