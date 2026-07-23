RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Releases Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG - Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.250-1.300 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $664.0 million-$670.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $663.6 million. RingCentral also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 4.960-5.100 EPS.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on RNG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $43.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RingCentral

RingCentral Stock Performance

It's RingCentral NYSE: RNG You Want In Your 2021 Portfolio, Not Zoom NASDAQ: ZM

RNG stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.62. The company's stock had a trading volume of 4,573,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,976. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.14. RingCentral has a 1 year low of $23.59 and a 1 year high of $49.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.62.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. RingCentral had a net margin of 3.31% and a negative return on equity of 33.75%. The company had revenue of $644.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $642.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. RingCentral has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.850-5.010 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that RingCentral will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. RingCentral's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.91%.

Insider Transactions at RingCentral

In related news, COO Kira Makagon sold 16,988 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total transaction of $722,669.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 212,724 shares in the company, valued at $9,049,278.96. This represents a 7.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 7,047 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total transaction of $325,359.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 169,282 shares in the company, valued at $7,815,749.94. This represents a 4.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,498 shares of company stock worth $1,892,586. Insiders own 7.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of RingCentral

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance LLC increased its holdings in RingCentral by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 12,059 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in RingCentral by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,575 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the software maker's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in RingCentral by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,313 shares of the software maker's stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company's stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc is a leading provider of cloud-based business communications and collaboration solutions. The company’s flagship platform delivers unified communications as a service (UCaaS), integrating voice over IP (VoIP) phone systems, video conferencing, team messaging and SMS into a single, cloud-native application. In addition to its UCaaS offering, RingCentral provides contact center as a service (CCaaS) capabilities, enabling organizations to manage customer interactions across voice, email, chat and social channels from a centralized dashboard.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Belmont, California, RingCentral went public on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker RNG in 2013.

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