Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Director Erez Shachar Sells 108,150 Shares

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD - Get Free Report) Director Erez Shachar sold 108,150 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total value of $526,690.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,519,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,011,109.45. This represents a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Erez Shachar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 9th, Erez Shachar sold 132,462 shares of Riskified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $650,388.42.

On Thursday, June 4th, Erez Shachar sold 44,083 shares of Riskified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $216,006.70.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Erez Shachar sold 2,562 shares of Riskified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $12,553.80.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Erez Shachar sold 400 shares of Riskified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $1,920.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Erez Shachar sold 65,169 shares of Riskified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $312,811.20.

On Friday, May 22nd, Erez Shachar sold 60,797 shares of Riskified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.81, for a total value of $292,433.57.

On Thursday, May 21st, Erez Shachar sold 44,677 shares of Riskified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.81, for a total value of $214,896.37.

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Riskified Stock Performance

NYSE RSKD traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $4.87. 1,125,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,042. The business's fifty day moving average is $4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.59. Riskified Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $5.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.27 and a beta of 1.40.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 5.17%.The business had revenue of $88.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.72 million. Analysts expect that Riskified Ltd. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RSKD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Riskified from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Riskified from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $5.96.

View Our Latest Report on RSKD

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riskified

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RSKD. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Riskified by 335.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 795,441 shares of the company's stock worth $3,953,000 after buying an additional 612,719 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP raised its position in Riskified by 23.8% during the third quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 3,106,045 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,536,000 after purchasing an additional 597,765 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Riskified by 20.4% during the third quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 3,093,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,475,000 after buying an additional 523,855 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP grew its stake in shares of Riskified by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 633,746 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,150,000 after buying an additional 365,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFJ Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Riskified by 31.7% during the third quarter. TFJ Management LLC now owns 1,394,074 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,524,000 after buying an additional 335,399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.98% of the company's stock.

About Riskified

Riskified is a technology company specializing in e-commerce fraud prevention and revenue optimization for online merchants. Its platform combines machine learning, behavioral analytics and proprietary risk models to assess the legitimacy of transactions in real time. By offering a chargeback guarantee, Riskified assumes the financial liability for approved orders that later turn out to be fraudulent, allowing retailers to focus on growth rather than dispute management.

The company's core product suite addresses various aspects of the online shopping lifecycle, including order approval, account takeover protection and policy compliance.

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